 IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse & Harassment By RCB Fans Outside Stadium; Bengaluru Police Responds
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse & Harassment By RCB Fans Outside Stadium; Bengaluru Police Responds

IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse & Harassment By RCB Fans Outside Stadium; Bengaluru Police Responds

A female user fan on X has alleged abuse and harassment by RCB fans outside Chinnaswamy Stadium as the city police responded to the same.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Chinnaswamy Stadium. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a shocking turn of events after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on Saturday, a female fan alleged abuse and harassment done by drunk RCB fans at the venue. In a social media post, the woman stated that she was feeling 'unsafe' for wearing a CSK jersey outside the match venue as RCB fans were seen abusing and bullying people there.

She also stated that many of them were allegedly drunk and abused everyone including women. She described her experience as scary as people were also seen rash driving in the premises.

"Feeling unsafe wearing a csk jersey outside and around Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB fans (men) here are abusing and bullying every single person walking by. So Many men out here are so drunk and abusing on face be it women or men. People are also rash driving, scaring tf out us," she wrote in her post on X.

She continued:

"@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic you gotta do something about this."

Bengaluru city police responded by writing the below:

"Please dial Namma 112 and report immediately

The IPL match, held at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru was a virtual knockout game between the two teams to enter the playoff. RCB handed a 27-run defeat to the CSK leaving all the Dhoni fans stunned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse &...

IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse &...

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 68: Bengaluru Qualify For Playoffs With 27-Run Win, Chennai Knocked Out

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 68: Bengaluru Qualify For Playoffs With 27-Run Win, Chennai Knocked Out

Video: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs...

Video: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs...

Video: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Taking Daryl Mitchell's Catch During RCB vs CSK...

Video: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Taking Daryl Mitchell's Catch During RCB vs CSK...

IPL 2024: Did Maheesh Theekshana Chuck The Ball To Virat Kohli During RCB vs CSK Clash? Video Goes...

IPL 2024: Did Maheesh Theekshana Chuck The Ball To Virat Kohli During RCB vs CSK Clash? Video Goes...