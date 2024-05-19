IPL 2024: ‘Feeling Unsafe In CSK Jersey Outside Chinnaswamy’, Female Fan Alleges Abuse & Harassment By RCB Fans Outside Stadium; Bengaluru Police Responds

Chinnaswamy Stadium. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a shocking turn of events after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on Saturday, a female fan alleged abuse and harassment done by drunk RCB fans at the venue. In a social media post, the woman stated that she was feeling 'unsafe' for wearing a CSK jersey outside the match venue as RCB fans were seen abusing and bullying people there.

She also stated that many of them were allegedly drunk and abused everyone including women. She described her experience as scary as people were also seen rash driving in the premises.

"Feeling unsafe wearing a csk jersey outside and around Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB fans (men) here are abusing and bullying every single person walking by. So Many men out here are so drunk and abusing on face be it women or men. People are also rash driving, scaring tf out us," she wrote in her post on X.

She continued:

"@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic you gotta do something about this."

Bengaluru city police responded by writing the below:

"Please dial Namma 112 and report immediately

The IPL match, held at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru was a virtual knockout game between the two teams to enter the playoff. RCB handed a 27-run defeat to the CSK leaving all the Dhoni fans stunned.