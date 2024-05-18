 Video: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Taking Daryll Mitchell's Catch During RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Taking Daryll Mitchell's Catch During RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

Video: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Taking Daryll Mitchell's Catch During RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

Mitchell had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 4 at 19/2 in the third over.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli's aggression was on display while celebrating his catch of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Daryll Mitchell during IPL 2024 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

Chasing a hefty target of 219 runs set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings lost an early wicket in skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for a golden duck. Daryll Mitchell walked out to bat no.3 and joined Rachin Ravindra at the crease to carry on CSK's run-chase.

However, Mitchell had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 4 at 19/2. In the third over, Daryll Mitchell lofted the ball over the mid-off off Yash Dayal's delivery. Kohli, who was positioned inside the 30-yard circle, sprinted across and took a catch. After taking the catch, Kohli celebrated it aggressively as it was another big breakthrough for RCB. RCB batter's wife Anushka Sharma's stood up to applaud her husband's catch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 68: Bengaluru Qualify For Playoffs With 27-Run Win, Chennai Knocked Out

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 68: Bengaluru Qualify For Playoffs With 27-Run Win, Chennai Knocked Out

Video: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs...

Video: Faf du Plessis Takes Sensational One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Mitchell Santner During RCB vs...

Video: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Taking Daryll Mitchell's Catch During RCB vs CSK...

Video: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Taking Daryll Mitchell's Catch During RCB vs CSK...

IPL 2024: Did Maheesh Theekshana Chuck The Ball To Virat Kohli During RCB vs CSK Clash? Video Goes...

IPL 2024: Did Maheesh Theekshana Chuck The Ball To Virat Kohli During RCB vs CSK Clash? Video Goes...

'Sorry Mate, You’re Stumped’: Bengaluru Cops Detain Social Media Influencer For Threatening To...

'Sorry Mate, You’re Stumped’: Bengaluru Cops Detain Social Media Influencer For Threatening To...