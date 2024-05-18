IPL 2024: Did Maheesh Theekshana Chuck The Ball To Virat Kohli During RCB vs CSK Clash? Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Maheesh Theekshana caught the attention of the fans for seemingly chucking the ball to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru was put to bat first by Chennai Super Kings and the openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave a brisk start to their innings. The duo formed a 78-run opening partnership until Kohli was dismissed for 47 by Mitchell Santner.

However, what the caught attention was the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana, particularly where the fans pointed out a delivery to Kohli was potentially a chuck delivery. In a video that went viral on social media, Theekshana changed his bowling action and threw to ball to Virat Kohli after releasing it from his hand. The ball turned sharply and went for a wide.