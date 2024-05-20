'Most Powerful Non-Violent Tool': Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Casts His Vote In Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Manoj Tiwary | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer or middle-order batter Manoj Tiwary revealed to have cast his vote amid the Lok Sabha General Elections in Bengal. The retired Indian cricketer took to X and shared a picture of himself, thereby urging others to cast their vote as well without fail, given it is a non-violent tool.

The elections in West Bengal will go on from April 19th to June 1st. West Bengal is also one of the three states along with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where polling will take place in 7 phases. The results for the same will be declared on July 4th.

Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwary, who is also the sports minister of Bengal, took to his official handle on X and wrote:

"The Vote is precious, it is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it. I have used it early in the morning and would request u all to do so."

Manoj Tiwary's cricketing career in a glance:

Having made his international debut against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane in 2008, the right-handed batter managed to play only 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is until 2015. Nevertheless, the 38-year-old continued to play first-class cricket until 2024 and retired after featuring in 148 matches, accumulating 10195 runs, averaging 47.86.

As far as IPL goes, Tiwary represented the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Super Giants, and Punjab Kings. He featured in 98 matches, accumulating 1675 runs at 28.73.