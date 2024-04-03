IPL 2024: Manoj Tiwary Makes Massive Claim, Says 'MI Could Give Back Captaincy To Rohit Sharma' After Hardik Pandya's Flop Show

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary made a big claim recently when he said that Rohit Sharma could get back the captaincy of Mumbai Indians after Hardik Pandya's flop show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pandya, who replaced Rohit as MI captain ahead of IPL 2024, has lost the first three games of the season and is facing backlash from fans and scrutiny from critics over his and his team's performances on the field.

The 33-year-old has been booed and jeered in all three games by fans, including the crowd present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai's first home game on April 1.

Fans have been rallying behind Rohit after he was surprisingly removed from captaincy despite his record 5 IPL titles for the franchise.

Manoj Tiwary's gut feeling

And now with MI languishing at the bottom of the points table in 10th place, Tiwary feels the franchise owners and team management might just ask Rohit to take over once again and change the team's fortunes with his captaincy.

MI have a short break of 6 days before they play their next game at home against Delhi Capitals on April 7. And it is during this period that Tiwary thinks the franchise could take another big call on the captain's future.

"I think he felt the pressure with the kind of reception he received. I want to say something big. I have this feeling that during this break, Rohit Sharma could be given back the captaincy from Hardik Pandya.

"It can happen. It's a big call because whatever little I understand these franchises and owners, they don't hesitate in taking calls. They had started it when they took the captaincy from Rohit and gave it to Hardik. Now it's pretty big when you change a captain who has won you five titles. And now that they haven't won a single game and the captaincy also looks jaded. Mistakes are happening," Tiwary told Cricbuzz.

Pandya vows to fight back

Notably, it was Tiwary who had first predicted that Pandya would be booed louder in Mumbai which is exactly what happened when he came out to the toss against Rajasthan Royals in their first home game on April 1.

Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had to ask the Wankhede crowd to "behave" after the fans started booing Pandya after hearing his name.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pandya however, is not ready to throw in the towel just yet and vowed to keep fighting with his team this season after suffering their third successive loss against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

"If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going," Hardik posted on X.