 IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: India Crumble In Mullanpur After De Kock Show, Proteas Level Series 1-1 With 51-Run Win
South Africa bounced back from their disappointing loss in Cuttack to level the series in New Chandigarh. Quinton de Kock smashed a stunning 90 to power the Proteas to a daunting 213 batting first. In response, India never got going and were bowled out for 162. Tilak Varma scored a half-century, with Ottneil Baartmann picking up a four-wicket haul.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
South Africa bounced back from their disappointing loss in Cuttack to level the series in New Chandigarh. Quinton de Kock smashed a stunning 90 to power the Proteas to a daunting 213 batting first. In response, India never got going and were bowled out for 162. Tilak Varma scored a half-century, with Ottneil Baartman picking up a four-wicket haul.

Chasing 214, India had no response. Shubman Gill was dismissed for a golden duck, while Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also did not last long. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel tried to resurrect the Indian innings but the pressure of the required rate got to them.

Barring Tilak, none of the Indian batters looked settled as South Africa held them off with a mix of cutters. Baartman eventually finished off the tail, to hand a 51-run win to the Proteas.

Earlier, de Kock entertained the crowd with his remarkable strokeplay.

When in full flow, De Kock is among the most attractive batters in the game and he flaunted his special skills on a true pitch. He was mainly dealing in sixes in the middle and majority of his seven maximums came in the deep square leg region.

De Kock, who recently reversed his ODI retirement and was not sure about his T20 future post the World Cup last year, is back with a renewed purpose and remains on top of his game.

An innings like this just less than a week before the mini auction will also create the buzz among the franchises, who might indulge in a bidding war for the multi-skilled cricketer.

The five match series now stands at 1-1 with the third match scheduled in Dharamsala on December 14.

