 VIDEO: Luck Bails Out Jitesh Sharma In IND Vs SA 2nd T20I, India Star Survives Despite Being Bowled
VIDEO: Luck Bails Out Jitesh Sharma In IND Vs SA 2nd T20I, India Star Survives Despite Being Bowled

India wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma had his lucky stars to thank in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I on Thursday in Mullanpur. Jitesh while batting tried to slog Ottneil Baartman but completely missed. The ball kissed the bail, it lit up and settled back into its groove meaning the keeper survived despite it hitting the stumps.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image

