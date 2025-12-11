 Samarth Pise Shines As Spiders CA Clinch Thrilling One-Run Win In U-14 MCC Final
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Mumbai, December 11: Leg spinner Samarth Pise fine exploits with the ball was instrumental in Spiders Cricket Academy pulling off a slender one-run win over Comrades Cricket Club in the finals of the MCC Talent Search Boys’ Under-14 Cricket League 2025, organized by Jwala Sports Foundation and played at the Oval Maidan on Thursday.

Comrades Cricket Club won the toss and elected to field and they restricted Spider Sports Academy to 137 all out in 39.5 overs. Middle-order batters Dhairya Patil 31 runs and Akash Morya 24 runs lifted the innings. Comrades CA bowlers Aarav Advikar 3 for 24 and Shaurya Dusi 3 for 26 were among the wickets.

Later, Comrades CC found the going tough and ultimately fell short by one run of the winning target as they dismissed for 136 in 39.3 overs. 

Spiders CA's Samarth played a significant role as he picked four wickets for 26 runs as Comrades CA suffered a disappointing defeat. Samarth's teammate Vihaan Wade played the perfect supporting role as he took two wickets for 25 runs to seal the win.

Brief scores (finals): Spider Sports Academy 137 all out, 39.5 overs (Dhairya Patil 31, Akash Morya 24; Aarav Advikar 3 for 24, Shaurya Dusi 3 for 26) beat Comrades Cricket Club  136 all out, 39.3 overs (Shaurya dusi 19, Kartik Tawade 19; Samarth Pise 4 for 26, Vihaan Wade 2 for 25). Result: Spider Sports Academy won by 1 run

Player of the Match: Samarth Pise - 4 for 26 (Spider SA).

Individual awards - Best Batsman: Ayush Sutar (MCC Thane) - Inn: 5, Runs 207 -  avg 69.00.

Best Bowler: Aarav Adivrkar (Comrades CC) - Inn 7, 19 wickets.

Best fielder: Darsh Matale (Shiv Seva CC) - 5 match 10 dismissal.

 Player of tournament: Aarav Aivrkar (Comrades cricket Club).

