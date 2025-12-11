St Lawrence Clinch Girls U-16 MSSA Volleyball Title In Dominant Fashion

Mumbai: St. Lawrence High School won the Girls Under-16 Dream Sports MSSA Volleyball Tournament 2025-26 on Thursday.

St. Lawrence beat Children’s Academy Malad in the final 25-14, 25-15. The Borivali school had defeated Children’s Academy Ashok Nagar 25-17, 25-1 in the semifinal and Children’s Academy Malad had outclassed Pawle Tilak Vidhyalay, ICSE in the second semi-final 25-13, 25-18. Children’s Academy bagged the third place. Children’s Academy Ashok Nagar also won the Under-10 Boys volleyball championship.

Lilavatibai Podar wins big in boys U-14 football

Lilavatibai Podar ISC scored a 5–0 victory over St. John The Evangelist (Marol), driven by a brace from Ishaan Vishwakarma alongside goals from Kriday Majithia, Aryan Singh and Eehad Mumamad in the U-14 Boys 3rd Division match of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre on Thursday.

Ryan International ICSE (Malad) and Witty International (Malad) shared points in a 1–1 draw.

Utpal Sanghvi ‘A’ then produced a convincing 4–1 win over Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu), led by a brace from Kabir Asawa and additional goals by Keshav Kedia and Ayansh Mathur, while Dhruva Lillaney scored for Jamnabai. CNS (Kandivali) followed with a strong 4–0 win against Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu), featuring a brace by Aum Parekh, a strike from Ved Nair and an own goal. P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar) continued the high-scoring trend with a 3–1 victory over Sacred Heart (Santacruz), thanks to a brace from Reyansh Camadushy and a goal from Vivaan Bose, while Mohammed Patel netted the consolation.

St. Mary’s (Santacruz) secured a narrow 1–0 win over MES Crescent (Mumbra) through a goal by Tajas Jadhav, before Gokuldham (Goregaon) delivered the day’s biggest result - a commanding 6–0 triumph against Rustomjee Cambridge International ‘B’ (Dahisar). Kavir Nambidi led the scoring with a brace, supported by goals from Harshit Salunkhe, Rudrapriy Amberkar, Yash Kalbate and Adya Sawant.

Read Also ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK Ticket Prices Revealed For February 15 Colombo Match

Brief Scores — December 11 (Venue: WINGS Ground)

U-14 Boys 3rd Division

St. John The Evangelist (Marol) 0 lost to Lilavatibai Podar ISC (Santacruz) 5

(I. Vishwakarma 2, K. Majithia, A. Singh, E. Mumamad)

Ryan Int. ICSE (Malad) 1 (S. Manohar) drew with Witty Int. (Malad) 1 (I. Satish)

Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu) 1 (D. Lillaney) lost to Utpal Sanghvi ‘A’ (Juhu) 4

(K. Asawa 2, K. Kedia, A. Mathur)

Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 0 lost to CNS (Kandivali) 4

(A. Parekh 2, V. Nair, OG)

Sacred Heart (Santacruz) 1 (M. Patel) lost to P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar) 3

(R. Camadushy 2, V. Bose)

MES Crescent (Mumbra) 0 lost to St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 1

(T. Jadhav)

Rustomjee Cambridge Int. ‘B’ (Dahisar) 0 lost to Gokuldham (Goregaon) 6

(K. Nambidi 2, H. Salunkhe, R. Amberkar, Y. Kalbate, A. Sawant)