Sachin Tendulkar To Ajinkya Rahane: Sports Stars Cast Votes In Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024

By: Aakash Singh | May 20, 2024
Ajinkya Rahane shared a picture of himself and his wife on Instagram. He wrote the caption, 'We did our duty. Have you?'
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav shared a picture on X and wrote the caption, 'Let’s shape the future of our nation by casting our vote today'.
(Credits: Twitter)
Wrestler Sangram Singh has also cast his vote. He wrote the caption on X, 'मैंने अपने देश के लिए वोट किया, आप भी कीजिए, पहले मतदान बाद मे जलपान'
(Credits: Twitter)
A photo surfaced on Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar cas their vote in Mumbai.
(Credits: Twitter)
A day go, Sunil Gavaskar sent a message, urging the citizens of India. He also reiterated the same message after casting his vote in Mumbai.
(Credits: Screengrab)