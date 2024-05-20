Sachin Tendulkar To Ajinkya Rahane: Sports Stars Cast Votes In Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024

By: Aakash Singh | May 20, 2024

Ajinkya Rahane shared a picture of himself and his wife on Instagram. He wrote the caption, 'We did our duty. Have you?'

(Credits: Twitter)

Suryakumar Yadav shared a picture on X and wrote the caption, 'Let’s shape the future of our nation by casting our vote today'.

(Credits: Twitter)

Wrestler Sangram Singh has also cast his vote. He wrote the caption on X, 'मैंने अपने देश के लिए वोट किया, आप भी कीजिए, पहले मतदान बाद मे जलपान'

(Credits: Twitter)

A photo surfaced on Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar cas their vote in Mumbai.

(Credits: Twitter)

A day go, Sunil Gavaskar sent a message, urging the citizens of India. He also reiterated the same message after casting his vote in Mumbai.

(Credits: Screengrab)