'Ups & Downs Have Been Quite Tough': PBKS Skipper Sam Curran Apologizes To Fans After Getting Knocked Out Of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran apologized to the fans after the team officially knocked out of the IPL 2024 with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. PBKS have become the second team after Mumbai Indians to be out of the playoffs race in the ongoing IPL season.

With a target of 242, PBKS were bundled out for 181 in 17 overs despite brilliant innings by Rilee Rossouw (61 off 27 balls) and valiant effort by Shashank Singh (37 off 19 balls). PBKS were in a commanding position to chase down the hefty target after 114/3 in 10 overs. However, the fall of wickets in regular intervals hampered their chances of achieving the target.

Speaking after the match, Sam Curran stated that there have been lot of positives in this season but it was unfortunate that his team couldn't get over the line. He highlighed the importance of keep learning and coming back stronger in the next season of the tournament.

"A lot of positive signs throughout the season, but not enough to get over the line, unfortunately. We knew that we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and feel gutted for the team. Gotta keep our heads up, keep learning and keep becoming better."

For the 10th consecutive season, Punjab Kings failed to make it to the playoffs of the IPL. The last time PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) reached the knockout stage was in 2014, when they went on to play the final against eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

'Lots of disappointment and apologize to the fans': Sam Curran

Sam Curran took pride in his team chasing down the highest-ever total in the history of IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders. He admitted that there were disappointments while apologizing to the fans for failing to live up to their expectations.

"We had some highs, and some record run-chases as well. Lots of disappointment and apologize to the fans, we will keep fighting." PBKS stand-in captain said.

"The ups and downs have been quite tough, but you gotta keep learning and keep working hard," he added.

Punjab Kings missed the services of their regular captain Shikhar Dhawan, who have been on the sidelines for the last seven matches due to shoulder injury. Dhawan played only five matches and scored 152 runs.

PBKS are currently at the eighth spot on the points with four wins in their 12 outings and accumulated 8 points.