IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' Players Spotted Wearing Black Armbands During Clash vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Here's Why

Punjab Kings (PBKS) players have been spotted wearing black armbands during the IPL 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the IPL 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field first against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, PBKS decision got backfired as RCB posted a solid total of 241/7 in 20 overs. Star batter Virat Kohli played an incredible innings of 92 off 47 balls while Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green scored 55 and 45, respectively.

For Punjab Kings, Harshal Patel (3/38) picked three wickets while debutant Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/36) took two scalps.

Meanwhile, the netizens noticed that Punjab Kings' players have been wearing the black armbands and everybody was clueless as the franchise didn't put an official statement behind the gesture. As per the user on Reddit, the PBKS' players wore black armbands as a mark of respect to their teammate Chris Woakes' father Roger, who recently passed away.

Roger Woakes played cricket for Warwickshire's second team, but never made it to the first team and earn a shot at making it to the England Test team.