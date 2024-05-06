IPL 2024: Preity Zinta 'Not Very Happy' With Punjab Kings' Campaign After 4 Final-Over Defeats

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta isn't very happy about her team's performance in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS are currently 8th on the IPL 2024 points table with 4 wins from 11 T20s.

The Kings lost captain Shikhar Dhawan after 5 games and have since won just two out of six games under stand-in skipper Sam Curran.

The Mullanpur-based outfit now has to win all of their remaining games and hope for some other results to go in their favour to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

PBKS chasing 1st title since 2008

Punjab is one of three franchises which is yet to win the IPL title despite participating in the league since its inception in 2008. Delhi (Capitals) and (Royal Challengers) Bengaluru are the other two unfortunate franchises along with Punjab.

Reflecting on Punjab's campaign so far, Preity expressed her disappointment but she's also optimistic about finishing the season on a high.

"Obviously, not very happy. We lost four games in the last ball. We lost our captain to injury.

"Some games was spectacular and some were not up to the mark. We will only do well in the future if we win our home games. Big thank you our fans for always supporting us through thick n thin," Preity replied to a fan who asked for her views on PBKS' performance this year.

Dhawan to return soon

Punjab Kings are likely to welcome back their captain Dhawan from the next game against RCB in Dharamsala on May 9.

"Dhawan's rehabilitation is on track. He is doing well. He is not available for the next game. Hopefully, he will be back for the final two games," PBKS spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi had said before their last match against Chennai Super Kings.