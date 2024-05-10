PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Stars With His All-Round Display As Bengaluru Knock PBKS Out Of The Tournament

By: Aakash Singh | May 10, 2024
With the RCB facing a must-win match in Dharamsala, Virat Kohli stood up with an other wordly knock.. The right-handed batter struck 92 off only 47 deliveries, headlining RCB reaching 241 in 20 overs.
Virat Kohli played some exquisite shots against the likes of Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Liam Livingstone. However, he got two reprieves as PBKS shelled his catch on 0 and 10.
Virat Kohli also picked the lengths wonderfully and quickly throughout his innings. Kohli smashed a six over cow corner off Sam Curran and the upper cut for six against Arshdeep Singh was the best of the lot.
Virat Kohli also created some unique records during his explosive 47-bal 92. He scored over 600 runs for the 4th time in the history of IPL and has accumulated 1000 runs against PBKS.
Speaking to the host broadcaster after his knock, Kohli also mocked everyone criticising for failing to maintain a healthy strike rate. The former RCB skipper gave a fitting reply to his critics after his unbeaten 70 against the Gujarat Titans.
Virat Kohli was an absolute livewire on the field in Dharamsala on Thursday. The right-handed batter mocked Rilee Rossouw on his dismissal via his gun celebration as the latter had celebrated in the same away after reaching his half-century.
Virat Kohli roars after affecting a run-out of Shashank Singh for a enterprising 37. The 35-year-old came to the fore as the Punjab Kings threatened to take the game away from them.
Virat Kohli earned the Player of the match award for his 47-ball 92. His innings along with the exploits from Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, and Dinesh Karthik have helped the RCB stay alive in the playoffs race.
