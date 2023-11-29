Indore: IMC Employees To Lose Job, Commoner Rs 10K In Fine For Burning Garbage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From now on, Indore Municipal Corporation is going to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 against persons found burning garbage. If the act is committed by any employee of IMC he will lose his job. Commissioner Harshika Singh issued orders to this effect during a review meeting regarding air quality as well as cleanliness at the city bus office on Tuesday.

Additional commissioner Siddharth Jain, Sanjay Jain of Pollution Control Board, DCP Traffic Arvind Tiwari, the team of Clean Air Catalyst, senior officers of Traffic Department, Pollution Control Board officers, and others were present in the meeting. Singh reviewed in detail the works done by IMC to control air pollution, which includes continuous cleaning of roads through mechanised sweeping method to prevent dust particles from getting into the air, covering all vehicles with tarpaulin for disposal and transportation, covering all construction sites with green mesh and a complete ban on furnaces using coal and wood.

She said that it should be ensured that vehicles transporting construction materials ply within the city limits at night.

The commissioner also directed the officials of the Pollution Control Board to form a committee to take speedy action for the boiler convertor in the industrial area of the city. Instructions were also given to dispose of the waste generated from the industrial area at the designated place. The commissioner gave instructions for the works to be done at the corporation level to improve the air quality of Indore, including planting trees at left turns of squares.

Instructions were also given to run a campaign with the aim of motivating citizens to improve the air quality index of the city. All building officers and building inspectors have been instructed to cover the buildings under construction in the zone area with green cover, to pick up C&D ((Construction and Demolition) waste lying in the city and also to take disciplinary action against those who throw C&D waste on roadsides and here and there.