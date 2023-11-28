IIM Indore Collaborates With Hong Kong Baptist University

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expanding horizons and traversing new academic frontiers, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has inked an agreement with the Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), Hong Kong, charting a course for extensive collaboration.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, and Dr Albert Chau, vice president (Teaching and Learning) at HKBU, signed the MoU laying the foundation for an inspiring partnership aimed at transcending boundaries and fostering transformative academic initiatives. “The commitment to exchange programmes, academic engagements, knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, data exchange, and exploring joint programmes underscores the profound intent of both IIM Indore and Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) in fostering a transformative partnership.

Such initiatives will be instrumental in bridging global academic frontiers and creating a rich tapestry of cross-cultural experiences and knowledge. They not only cultivate an environment conducive to diverse learning but also catalyze the emergence of groundbreaking ideas through collaborative efforts,” IIM Indore said.

Rai said, “We have signed 18 international MoUs in the last five years, and this is the 19th international collaboration. As we join hands with HKBU, we aim to create a platform for innovative academic pursuits that transcend geographical confines.” “This partnership signifies our commitment to global excellence and collaborative learning. It underpins our ethos of embracing diverse perspectives and nurturing global citizens,” he added. “This collaborative framework serves as a gateway to a plethora of academic benefits. The exchange programmes between faculty and students will serve as vehicles for cross-pollination of ideas, fostering a vibrant academic culture enriched by diverse perspectives.

Academic engagements, including participation in various events, pave the way for an intellectual enhancement, where scholarly discourse and knowledge-sharing thrive, nurturing an environment of continuous learning and growth,” he went on to add. Sharing delight over collaboration with IIM Indore, Chau said, “Moving onto the next step, we envision establishing a robust student exchange programme.

Beginning with undergraduate-level exchanges, HKBU is eager to send our full-time BBA students to IIM Indore, welcoming IPM students from IIM Indore in return.” “Furthermore, joint research initiatives and data exchange will amalgamate the collective expertise of both institutions, propelling innovative advancements and contributing significantly to the academic landscape. Exploring joint programmes amplifies the scope for academic excellence and innovation, ultimately benefiting both institutes in their pursuit of comprehensive educational experiences and impactful research outcomes,” he added.