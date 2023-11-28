Rain Leaves Indore Shivering, Day Temp Nosedives 5 Degrees Celsius In 24 Hrs | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The intermittent unseasonal rain continued for the second consecutive day on Monday leaving Indoreans shivering. Though intensity of rain decreased, the day temperature nosedived five degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The night temperature also dropped below 15 degrees Celsius for the first time in the season, which was four degrees Celsius less than the temperature recorded on Saturday night.

The city recorded two inches (50.8 mm) rainfall from Sunday evening to Monday morning while 1.6 mm rainfall was recorded from Monday morning to evening.

The officials of regional meteorological department forecasted similar weather conditions on Tuesday and said that the rainfall activities will decrease for a couple of days but will return after November 30 as a new western disturbance will affect western Himalayan region by November 30.

Pintu Namdev

Due to cloudy weather, the sun couldn’t shine in the city throughout the day and intermittent showers left citizens confused on whether to wear a raincoat or a sweater.

Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological department, said, “The rainfall activities will decrease from Tuesday and the night temperature will decrease while day temperature will increase again by a couple of degrees Celsius.

“The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan in middle and upper tropospheric levels. The induced cyclonic circulation lies over north Gujarat and adjoining Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels. While the phase locking of the above western disturbance with the low-level easterly winds has become insignificant. Hence, the intensity of adverse weather is likely to reduce from today,” Singh said adding “Under the influence of these systems, light to moderate rainfall at some places accompanied with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh till November 29 with significant reduction thereafter.”

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, which was nine degrees less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.

Systems active:

1 The western disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and its neighbourhood.

2 The induced cyclonic circulation over northern parts of Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

3 The trough from the above cyclonic circulation over northern parts of Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan to Northeast Arabian Sea.

4 The cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Arabian Sea

5 The upper air trough in easterlies from the above cyclonic circulation over Southwest Arabian Sea to central parts of Arabian Sea

6 The cyclonic circulation over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh.