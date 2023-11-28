Indore: Online DET-2023 Results Likely In December First Week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is likely to declare results of Doctoral Entrance Test (DET)-2023, a gateway to PhD programmes in 37 subjects, in the first week of December.

The university, which had initially planned to release the results on November 30, has now decided to put the results before a committee of subject experts ahead of its release.

“The committee will check if the result has been prepared as per the UGC guidelines or not. We do not want to take any chances. The cross-checking may take two to three more days but we are okay with it,” registrar Ajay Verma said.

On behalf of DAVV, MPOnline had conducted DET in online mode. The results are also being prepared by MPOnline which will forward it to DAVV for release.

The university will give its go-ahead after examining the results.

The DAVV had received 22 objections on the model answer key this year. The university has resolved the objections and work for evaluation is going on at present.

The PhD entrance exam was conducted on October 31 in two shifts. This exam was held for 669 seats in 37 subjects. Around 3,400 students had registered for the test held after a gap of one-and-a-half years, but only 77 percent turned up for the exam.

Highest number of vacancies, to be precise 179, is in commerce followed by 117 seats in management subject.