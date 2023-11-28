Mayor Bhargav’s Address At COP-28 To Put Indore’s Successes In Global Spotlight

File |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s success stories will be in the global spotlight as Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav is going to narrate them at the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

Bhargav is scheduled to visit Dubai on November 30 to take part in the summit which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP28, which stands for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, serves as the paramount decision-making body globally for addressing climate issues. Referred to as the Conference of the Parties (COP), COP-28 is being held from November 28 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.

Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav will also attend a high-level event titled "Advancing Ambitious Multi-Level Climate Action" during the inaugural Local Climate Action Summit at COP28.

During the event, there will be a panel discussion featuring forward-leaning cities and states from around the world. The mayors and governors of these jurisdictions will be present in Dubai, highlighting their ambitious climate commitments and actions across various sectors.

Bhargav said, "I will speak at COP28 about Indore's existing climate targets and how we are implementing them through partnerships and collaboration. This will include the partnership and coalition-building approach we are employing to reduce air pollution through the Clean Air Catalyst programme."

Clean Air Catalyst is a global partnership supported by the US Agency for International Development, and led by World Resources Institute and Environmental Defense Fund, Inc. Launched in 2020, it is focused on building capacity for locally tailored solutions that curb air pollution, tackle climate change, and improve human health.

The Catalyst has projects in Indore, India; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Nairobi, Kenya.

Indore, acknowledged as India's "Best Smart City," has made notable strides in air quality improvement, cleanliness, and water management. Bhargav will share Indore's successes and experiences at the summit.

Recently, in response to the issue of air pollution, Bhargav successfully organized "No Car Day" and actively promoted the "Red Light On, Engine Off" campaign at intersections to reduce vehicular emissions. He has been a strong advocate for eliminating wood-coal burning stoves in hotels and eateries, encouraging citizens to enhance green cover through tree planting, actively participating in air quality improvement initiatives, and inspiring citizens to adopt environmentally conscious practices during festivals.