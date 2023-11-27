Indore Man Killed Father & Sister Over 'Mentally Ill' Remarks, Arrested From Goa; Had Undergone Treatment At Rehab Centre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Indore-based man was arrested from Goa for allegedly killing his father and sister on Sunday. He brutally bludgeoned them with a heavy object, after they called him "mentally sick." The accused was apparently on medicines and had been to rehabilitation centre.

He first killed his elder sister, and when his father intervened, he also killed him with a heavy object. The accused fled from the spot with his father’s debit card. Police traced his location based on card transactions and nabbed him.

After committing the crime, the accused used his debit card in the Bhanwarkuan area to withdraw money, then flew to Vadodara, and finally went to Goa, where he last used his debit card on November 13. He had withdrawn around Rs 1.75 lakhs from his father’s debit card.

Accused found Goa best place to live

ACP (Sanyogitaganj) Tushar Singh said that police arrested the accused son, Pulind, from North Goa, and he was brought to the city late on Sunday. During interrogation, Pulind allegedly told the police that he felt mentally harassed by his family members, who labeled him as mentally ill despite his belief that he was mentally normal. He was also angry with them for sending him to rehabilitation and forcing him to take medicine. He felt that his sisters wanted to prove him mentally ill to take possession of all the properties. He also believed that his father took social and economic benefits by proving him mentally ill. He ran away to Goa because he had visited Goa on a family trip in 1992 and thought it was the best place to live.