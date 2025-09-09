 Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Oil Warehouse
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:47 AM IST
Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Oil Warehouse | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Palda Industrial Area on Monday night, with thick smoke and flames visible from kilometres away.

Fire brigade teams, along with police, rushed to the spot and struggled for nearly four hours, using over 1 lakh litres of water to bring the blaze under control.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Kumar Sharma said that the fire started in the warehouse of Jitesh Sabhlani, where oil was stored in drums for supply to other factories.

Soap manufacturing work was also carried out at the site. The incident occurred around 8 pm and the fire was brought under control after an intensive operation by the fire brigade.  

article-image

According to the fire brigade, six fire tenders were dispatched to the spot to extinguish raging flames. The employees of the warehouse had worked there until 6 pm, after which it was closed.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. Due to the intensity of the flames, the roof sheets of the warehouse collapsed.

Since the fire was concentrated in the lower section of the warehouse, JCB and poclain machines were brought in to remove the sheets, allowing firefighters to spray water directly inside and extinguish the blaze.





