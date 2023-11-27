MP Shocker: Man Thrashes Cow & Calf To Death After Cattle Enter His House In Chhindwara

Representative Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In another case of animal cruelty, a man allegedly thrashed a cow and its calf to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. According to the information, the cow, along with his calf, was roaming in the street as usual on Sunday. Seeing the door open, the bovines entered the man's house. As soon as he spotted the cow and calf walking inside and smelling the household goods, instead of shooing them away, he started beating the cattle. He continue to thrash them with a stick till both-- the cow and calf died.

The Hindu organisations have criticised the incident and staged protests.

Police registered the case against the accused and brought the situation under control.

More details in the matter are awaited.

Previous animal cruelty incidents

Recently, Madhya Pradesh has recorded many cases of animal cruelty. Few days back, a horrifying story from Bhopal surfaced, in which dog handlers killed a dog by hanging it at their training facility in the city. The catastrophe happened at a dog training facility in a colony of the Sahara States.

A CCTV camera inside the centre captured the murder of the Pakistani bully dog, showing two men and a woman putting a noose around the dog's neck and hanging him from the gate. The dog reportedly fought for seven minutes before choking to death. October 12 was the date of the murder.

In another incident, On July 5, a dog owner was charged in relation to the death of a dog that was left outside in the Banganga area in Indore. The dog was looking for a shadow to protect him from the blazing sun when he was strung from the belt and died.

After coming across this image on social media, an animal advocacy enthusiast filed a police report.