MP: Bhopal Youth Robbed In Auto-Rickshaw (WATCH); 1 Dead & 3 Injured In Horrific Accident In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The morale of criminals is high in Bhopal. Three men stabbed and robbed a youth in an auto rickshaw in Gautam Nagar police station area. The injured youth claimed that the auto rickshaw driver was also involved in the incident.

Gautam Nagar police have arrested the accused.

According to the instagram users, such incidents take place in Bhopal frequently. Few days ago, a similar incident was seen at old city station road in Bhopal. They have blamed the police for not taking timely actions and demanded strict probe in the matter.

1 dead, 3 injured after vehicles rams into tree in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One died on the spot and two were seriously injured after a speeding vehicle lost control and rammed into a roadside tree in Jabalpur. The injured are undergoing treatment in the medical hospital.

According to the information, the incident took place at IT Park Road in Tilwara police station area. The accident happened while all three of them were returning from Chargwan to home in Rampur.

The condition of Arjun and Sonu is said to be critical. The deceased and injured are residents of Sai Nagar, Rampur Nayagaon.

Tilwara police are investigating the entire matter.

Read Also Bhopal: 5 Injured As Gas Leak Triggers Fire At House In Shahpura