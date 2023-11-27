Bhopal: 5 Injured As Gas Leak Triggers Fire At House In Shahpura | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least five persons residing in a house in Shahpura were injured after the gas leaked from an LPG cylinder and triggered a fire on Saturday night. Two out of five injured persons are in a critical condition.

All of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Investigating officer (IO) Jai Singh said the incident took place on Saturday late night at a house located near Shaitan Singh Market in Shahpura. Two persons named Toran Singh and Kalyan Sahu had taken the accommodation on rent and had moved there a week back.

On Saturday night, they smelled gas, which was leaking out following which a massive fire broke out. Toran and Kalyan were engulfed in flames, while their neighbours Chotu Patoriya, his wife Radha and brother-in-law Shakti also caught fire.

The fire station and the police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began dousing flames. The gas cylinder’s knob was turned off, after which control was gained over the situation within an hour.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital meanwhile. Kalyan and Toran sustained grievous burn wounds. Their condition is critical, IO Singh said.