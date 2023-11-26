Bhopal: Woman Seeks Divorce As Husband, In-Laws Tighten Reins On Her For Using Mobile Phone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman filed for divorce after her husband as well as in-laws tightened reins on her for using her mobile phone.

Distressed, the woman separated from her husband, rented another accommodation and approached the Bhopal family court for divorce.

The woman in her complaint stated that her husband as well as her in-laws are highly possessive about her and begin cribbing the moment she even touches her mobile phone. She added that whenever she tried speaking to her husband regarding this, he told her to ‘adjust’. The situation went out of hand when the woman was speaking to her mother over the phone as she had fallen ill. The woman’s sister-in-law refrained from doing so and when the woman told her that her mother had been ailing, she said, “She is still alive. Stop worrying so much.”

The couple used to reside in Jahangirabad and the woman used to assist her mother-in-law in running her shop, while the woman’s husband is a government employee. After the woman rented another accommodation after being grilled by her in-laws, she demanded that she could reconcile with her husband under one condition that he resides with her at her rented accommodation.

The husband, on the other hand, has refused to cater to his wife’s demand. He has asserted that no matter what, he shall never leave his family. The woman has also set up an online business for herself. After the case was reported at the family court, the counsellors there have been pulling out all the stops to reconcile the woman with her husband.