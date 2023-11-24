Caught On Cam: MP Woman Breaks Car's Windshield After Driver Messes Up Her Rangoli; Tribals Beaten With Rods For Stealing Blankets To Evade Cold Winds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a lady was seen smashing the windshield of a man's Scorpio with an iron rod, apparently, because her rangoli came under the wheels and the colours got scattered on the ground. The video, shared on Twitter, shows the woman getting really upset about what she believed was damage to her rangoli.

Another darling sister "Laadli Bahan" of the CM openly committing hooliganism in Madhya Pradesh.#SaveMen #MenToo pic.twitter.com/LmAZwUp1mH — The Purusharth 🌟 (@thepurusharth) November 23, 2023

The footage, recorded by a family member of the man whose car was damaged, captures the woman defiantly smashing the car's glass. In the video, she is heard saying, "Haan, banao video, aur bulao police ko.”

Even though the man's family members tried to talk to her and calm things down, the woman continued with the drama.

Tribal Youths Beaten For Stealing Blankets

Meanwhile in Morena, two tribal youths were allegedly beaten with an iron rod for stealing blankets from a dry-cleaning store on station road on Thursday.

ठंड से बचने के लिए कंबल चोरी करने की कोशिश में कथित दो आदिवासी युवकों को रॉड से पीटा।



मुरैना शहर की स्टेशन रोड स्थित एक ड्राई क्लीनर्स की दुकान से कंबल चोरी करने के आरोप में दुकानदार अतुल अग्रवाल ने दो संदेहियों को बंद कर लोहे की पाइप से पीटा।



युवकों ने… pic.twitter.com/7VSCrApzlN — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) November 23, 2023

According to information, the attempt to steal blankets was to escape the cold. Atul Agarwal, the owner of the dry-cleaning shop, caught both the guys as he thought that they were stealing blankets. Following to which, he beat them with an iron pipe.

The youths identified themselves as residents of Jaura and claimed to belong to the Adivasi community.

The motive behind the alleged theft and the severity of the beating are yet to be investigated by the police. Authorities are expected to look into the matter to determine the appropriate course of action.