Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Man Deceives Friend's Wife into Divorce for Relationship, Then Refuses Marriage

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly love-trapped his friend's wife, sexually exploited her and impregnated her in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. He forced her to divorce her husband and promised to marry her. However, when the woman divorced her husband, he refused to tie the nuptial knot.

A case has been registered at Sagar's Gopalganj police station area on the complaint of the woman. The police have also arrested the accused.

Police said that the woman said in the complaint that she lived with her husband in a rented room in the year 2008. The husband worked in a private company and his duty was in both day and night shifts. Meanwhile, her husband became friends with Pradeep Dubey, a resident of Poddar Colony. Pradeep along with her husband started coming home to drink alcohol.

Divorced in 2022

The woman said that in 2008 itself, her husband was put on night duty for 15 days. During that time, accused Pradeep Dubey came into the woman's room and raped her. Not only this, the accused also lured the woman with the promise of marriage. After this, whenever the husband was on duty, he would come home and have physical relationships with the woman.

In the year 2009, the woman also became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl. After this, the woman changed her address along with her husband and child and started living on rent at another place. But the accused started coming there along with her husband. The accused promised to marry the woman and got her divorced from her husband in the year 2022.

Later, when the woman asked the accused for marriage, he asked for some time and gradually he stopped coming near her. The accused also switched off his mobile. The woman went to the accused and asked for marriage, but the accused refused. He also threatened that if the woman told anything about this to anyone, he would kill her. The police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.