MP: Jan Shatabdi Express, Indore-Bilaspur Express Among Dozen Trains Canceled Till Dec 7; Check Full List

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the winter vacation season approaches, more than two dozen trains including Jabalpur-Rani Kamalapati Jan Shatabdi Express, Indore-Bilaspur Express, are set to be canceled, due to maintenance work in Jabalpur division. The cancellation of these trains is anticipated to be in effect until approximately the first week of December.

The Chandiya Road Station in Bilaspur Mandal is slated to undergo the third-line connectivity work, scheduled to take place from November 25, 2023, to December 4, 2023. This crucial maintenance activity is expected to affect the operation of several trains originating or terminating at the Western Central Railways, creating challenges for commuters who rely on these services during the winter break.

Cancellation Details For Various Routes

The cancellations will affect a range of routes across the country, impacting both originating and terminating stations. Commencing from November 22, 2023, and extending until December 9, 2023, these cancellations include popular trains such as the Bilaspur-Bhopal Express (Train No. 18236), the Jabalpur-Rani Kamalapati Jan Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12061), and the Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express (Train No. 18233).

As part of the ongoing work, train number 12061 Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express will remain canceled from November 27 to December 9. Correspondingly, train number 12062 Jabalpur-Rani Kamalapati Jan Shatabdi Express will experience cancellations from November 28 to December 10. Furthermore, train number 22187/22188 Rani Kamalapati-Adhartala-Rani Kamalapati Intercity Express is set to be canceled in both directions during the period from December 7 to 9. Additionally, train number 01665 Rani Kamalapati-Agartala Express Special on December 7 and train number 01666 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Express on December 11 will face cancellations.

Specific Train Cancellations

Train number 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express originating from Bilaspur will be canceled from November 22, 2023, to December 4, 2023.

Train number 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express originating from Bhopal will be canceled from November 24, 2023, to December 6, 2023.

Train number 20828 Santaragachhi-Jabalpur Express originating from Santaragachhi will be canceled on November 29, 2023.

Train number 20827 Jabalpur-Santaragachhi Express originating from Jabalpur will be canceled on November 30, 2023.

Train number 11265 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express originating from Jabalpur will be canceled from November 24 to December 4, 2023.

Train number 11266 Ambikapur-Jabalpur Express originating from Ambikapur will be canceled from November 25 to December 5, 2023.

Train number 18247 Bilaspur-Reeva Express originating from Bilaspur will be canceled from November 23 to December 4, 2023.

Train number 18248 Reeva-Bilaspur Express originating from Reeva will be canceled from November 24 to December 5, 2023.

Train number 22169 Rani Kamalapati-Santaragachhi Express originating from Rani Kamalapati will be canceled on November 29, 2023.

Train number 22170 Santaragachhi-Rani Kamalapati Express originating from Santaragachhi will be canceled on November 30, 2023.

Train number 11751 Reeva-Chirmiri Express originating from Reeva will be canceled from November 24 to December 4, 2023.

Train number 11752 Chirmiri-Reeva Express originating from Chirmiri will be canceled from November 25 to December 5, 2023.

Train number 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express originating from Bilaspur will be canceled from November 23 to December 4, 2023.

Train number 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express originating from Indore will be canceled from November 24 to December 5, 2023.

Train number 20971 Udaipur-Shalimar Express originating from Udaipur will be canceled on November 25 and December 2, 2023.

Train number 20972 Shalimar-Udaipur Express originating from Shalimar will be canceled on November 26 and December 3, 2023.

Train number 22830 Shalimar-Bhuj Express originating from Shalimar will be canceled on November 25 and December 2, 2023.

Train number 22829 Bhuj-Shalimar Express originating from Bhuj will be canceled on November 28 and December 5, 2023.

Train number 18213 Durg-Ajmer Express originating from Durg will be canceled on November 26, 2023.

Train number 18214 Ajmer-Durg Express originating from Ajmer will be canceled on November 27, 2023.

Train number 18205 Durg-Nautanwa Express originating from Durg will be canceled on November 30, 2023.

Train number 18206 Nautanwa-Durg Express originating from Nautanwa will be canceled on December 2, 2023.

Train number 12535 Lucknow-Raipur Garib Rath Express originating from Lucknow will be canceled on November 27, December 1, and December 4, 2023.

Train number 12536 Raipur-Lucknow Garib Rath Express originating from Raipur will be canceled on November 28, December 2, and December 5, 2023.

Train number 15231 Barauni-Gondia Express originating from Barauni will be canceled from November 24 to December 4, 2023.

Train number 15232 Gondia-Barauni Express originating from Gondia will be canceled from November 25 to December 5, 2023.

Train number 11201 Nagpur-Shahdol Express originating from Nagpur will be canceled from November 24 to December 4, 2023.

Train number 11202 Shahdol-Nagpur Express originating from Shahdol will be canceled from November 25 to December 5, 2023.