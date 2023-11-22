MP: PWD Engineer Caught Accepting Rs 15K Bribe, Faked Heart Attack To Evade Arrest

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta team has apprehended an executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Gwalior for allegedly accepting Rs 15000 bribe on Wednesday. It did not stop here. As soon as the PWD engineer spotted the Lokayukta sleuths, he started faking a heart attack to evade the arrest.

Acting on a complaint, the Lokayukta's office conducted a sting operation and caught E and M (Electrical and Mechanical) executive engineer P K Gupta red-handed accepting an installment of the bribe of Rs 15,000 for clearing a bill.

The complaint was filed by Mahendra Singh Bais, son of Atar Singh Bais, a resident of Thakur Mohalla Gaus Pura in Gwalior. In the complaint, Bais said that engineer Gupta had asked for Rs 75000 bribe for passing a bill of Rs 3 lakh related to light fitting work carried out at the Collector's bungalow in November.

Reportedly, the accused had already received Rs 50,000, and when Bais lodged a complaint, the Lokayukta team promptly traced the official.

According to information, during the raid, Gupta faked a sudden increase in blood pressure and claimed a heart attack. The Lokayukta's team immediately summoned an ambulance and a doctor to the scene. However, it was later revealed that the official was faking the illness to avoid legal consequences.

The Lokayukta team proceeded with the investigation and is currently conducting searches, and collecting evidence. The accused will face legal action for accepting bribes, and the Lokayukta is determined to uphold ethical search in public offices.