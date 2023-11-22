Bhopal: Collector Inspects Roads; Instructs For Streamline Dividers, Free Left Turns, Chowraha Widening

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After seven months, collector Asheesh Singh again inspected roads in various areas to streamline traffic and parking facilities.

In April-May, the collector had inspected roads in the state capital and instructed for left clearance, and widening of roads.

On Tuesday, the collector again inspected Nehru Nagar Square, Rangmahal Square, Bagsevania Square, Danish Square and Bittan Market Square.

During this, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Frank Noble A, ADM Harendra Narayan and concerned officers were present.

After inspection, the collector said that the problem of traffic jam persists at these intersections due to which many accidents have been taking place. To get rid of these problems, intersections will be widened.

He said that this is necessary to regularise the traffic and get rid of the problem of roadblocks. He said that these intersections will also be beautified.

The collector gave instructions to streamline the dividers and free left turns in the widening of intersections so that traffic movement remains orderly and jam-like situations do not arise.

Along with this, illegal encroachments at intersections will also be removed.

The collector instructed the concerned departments and Municipal Corporation to immediately complete the process for widening and beautification of the intersections and start the work.