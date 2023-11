Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Among 4 Trains Cancelled Between Nov 22 To Dec 6; Check List

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Attention please! Rail Connectivity between Bhopal to Chhattisgarh and West Bengal is likely to remain disrupted in the last week of November. As many as four trains connecting Bhopal to Bilaspur and Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati to Santragachi have been cancelled due to pre-non/non-interlocking work ongoing in Bilaspur division.

As per information from Indian Railways, following trains have been canceled:

1- Train number 22169: Rani Kamlapati-Santragachi Express departing from Rani Kamlapati will remain cancelled on November 29.

2- Train number 22170: Santragachi-Rani Kamlapati Express departing from Santragachi will remain cancelled on November 30.

3- Train number 18236: Bilaspur-Bhopal Express departing from Bilaspur will remain cancelled from November 22 2023 to December 42023

4- Train number 18235: Bhopal-Bilaspur Express departing from Bhopal from November 24 2023 to December 6 will remain cancelled.

What is non-interlocking?

In railways, non-interlocking refers to a system where signals, track circuits are temporarily disconnected from each other for some designated operation.

Earlier in September last week, trains like Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express, Bilaspur-Bhopal Express, Bhopal-Singrauli bi-weekly express were cancelled due to pre-non/non-interlocking work in Jabalpur division.

Similarly, some trains were diverted then. They were: Durg-Bhopal Amarkantak Expres, Howrah-Bhopal Weekly Express, Kolkata-Ahmedabad Weekly Express, Santragachi-Ajmer Weekly Express, Madar Junction-Kolkata Weekly Express and Puri-Valsad Weekly Express

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)