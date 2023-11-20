 MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Flips, Rain Likely In Indore-Malwa In Last Week Of November
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Flips, Rain Likely In Indore-Malwa In Last Week Of November

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Flips, Rain Likely In Indore-Malwa In Last Week Of November

This marks the first occurrence of rain in November, with temperatures rising before this change.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a potential shift in weather patterns, the western parts of Madhya Pradesh may experience light rainfall on November 27-28 due to a western disturbance. This marks the first occurrence of rain in November, with temperatures rising before this change.

Bhopal recorded a temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius, and Damoh reported 33 degrees Celsius. Similar weather conditions are expected on Monday, although some areas might witness cloud cover due to the influence of a storm originating from the Bay of Bengal.

Read Also
MP Crime: Jabalpur Man Smashes Wife's Head With Stone, Kills Her Over Suspicion; Accused Absconding
article-image

On Saturday, several cities in the state experienced daytime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. The cities included Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sehore, Ujjain, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, and Ratlam. Conversely, cities like Betul, Guna, Pachmarhi, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Nowgong, and Seoni registered temperatures between 27 and 29.9 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
MP: 2 Youths Abduct Woman From Crowded Bus Stand In Gwalior In Broad Daylight; Shocking Video...
article-image

Night temp rises in several parts

The night temperatures witnessed a rise in several cities on Saturday and Sunday. Narsinghpur recorded a low of 18 degrees Celsius, Narmadapuram at 17.7 degrees Celsius, Indore at 17.5 degrees Celsius, Damoh at 17 degrees Celsius, Sehore at 17.2 degrees Celsius, Tikamgarh, and Seoni at 16 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain at 16.5 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi experienced the lowest temperature at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

While the current weather conditions indicate a shift, experts from the Meteorological Center suggest that a rapid drop in temperature is not anticipated in the coming week due to the influence of a western disturbance. A western disturbance is expected to affect northern India around November 24 or 25, possibly resulting in light rain in some parts on November 26 or 27. Post-November 28, a significant drop in temperature is forecasted.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Woman Mixes Rat Poison In Cold Drink, Serves It To Her 3rd Husband

Madhya Pradesh Woman Mixes Rat Poison In Cold Drink, Serves It To Her 3rd Husband

MP: Congress' Nati Raja Booked After BJP Accuses Them Of Killing Its Chhatarpur Corporator For...

MP: Congress' Nati Raja Booked After BJP Accuses Them Of Killing Its Chhatarpur Corporator For...

MP Horror: Parmars Attack Dalits With Sticks & Axes, Beat Them Black & Blue; Over Dozens Injured;...

MP Horror: Parmars Attack Dalits With Sticks & Axes, Beat Them Black & Blue; Over Dozens Injured;...

MP Horror: Hakeem Singes 18-Month-Old Baby With Incense Sticks To 'Treat' Pneumonia; Child Critical,...

MP Horror: Hakeem Singes 18-Month-Old Baby With Incense Sticks To 'Treat' Pneumonia; Child Critical,...

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Flips, Rain Likely In Indore-Malwa In Last Week Of November

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Flips, Rain Likely In Indore-Malwa In Last Week Of November