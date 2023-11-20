MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Flips, Rain Likely In Indore-Malwa In Last Week Of November

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a potential shift in weather patterns, the western parts of Madhya Pradesh may experience light rainfall on November 27-28 due to a western disturbance. This marks the first occurrence of rain in November, with temperatures rising before this change.

Bhopal recorded a temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius, and Damoh reported 33 degrees Celsius. Similar weather conditions are expected on Monday, although some areas might witness cloud cover due to the influence of a storm originating from the Bay of Bengal.

On Saturday, several cities in the state experienced daytime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. The cities included Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sehore, Ujjain, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, and Ratlam. Conversely, cities like Betul, Guna, Pachmarhi, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Nowgong, and Seoni registered temperatures between 27 and 29.9 degrees Celsius.

Night temp rises in several parts

The night temperatures witnessed a rise in several cities on Saturday and Sunday. Narsinghpur recorded a low of 18 degrees Celsius, Narmadapuram at 17.7 degrees Celsius, Indore at 17.5 degrees Celsius, Damoh at 17 degrees Celsius, Sehore at 17.2 degrees Celsius, Tikamgarh, and Seoni at 16 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain at 16.5 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi experienced the lowest temperature at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

While the current weather conditions indicate a shift, experts from the Meteorological Center suggest that a rapid drop in temperature is not anticipated in the coming week due to the influence of a western disturbance. A western disturbance is expected to affect northern India around November 24 or 25, possibly resulting in light rain in some parts on November 26 or 27. Post-November 28, a significant drop in temperature is forecasted.

