MP Crime: Jabalpur Man Smashes Wife's Head With Stone, Kills Her Over Suspicion; Accused Absconding

Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A husband brutally killed his wife on Sunday (November 19) near the Chhui Khadan area in Jabalpur by allegedly smashing her head with a stone after he developed suspicion and suspected her of having "relations" with other men.

According to preliminary information, the victim, Angoori Bai Thakur had an argument with her husband, leading to a violent altercation. During this, the husband identified as Sharda Thakur, allegedly smashed her head with a stone, which led to her death.

This happened about 100m away from their residence at around 4 PM on Sunday. The husband, allegedly accused his wife of having "relations" with other men, which led to a violent altercation. The incident occurred the victim was on the way back from home.

Case filed

The police registered a case against the accused under Section 302, which pertains to the charge of murder. The body of the deceased was taken for post-mortem and the report is awaited.

Accused on the run

After committing the crime, the accused managed to flee the authorities and is currently on the run. The local police have launched a thorough search operation to apprehend Sharda Thakur and bring him to justice.

The victim Angoori Bai used to work as a domestic help in a bungalow in civil lines area and the accused husband is an auto driver. The police are actively investigating the matter, and as of now, the post-mortem procedures for the deceased woman are pending.

