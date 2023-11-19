Rajendra Nagar Area Abduction, murder Case: Two More Held, All Culprits Taken To Crime Scene, Paraded | Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more accused were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a youth following an argument in the Rajendra Nagar area. Police had arrested one of their accomplices on Saturday and he was produced before the court.

All three of them were taken to the spot on Sunday for recreation of the crime scene and paraded there. Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that Pushkar alias Chiku was found murdered in a well in an isolated place in Tejpur Gadbadi area on Saturday.

He was abducted by Shankar, Tilak and Chhotu alias Karan a few days ago and was taken to the spot where he was thrashed by the accused and pushed into the well. After the arrest of Tilak, two other accused named Shankar and Chhotu were also arrested on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they had an argument over some issue a few days ago. After that the accused found Chiku alone and abducted him. They took him to a place near Tejpur Gadbadi village where they thrashed him and pushed him into the well.

Evidence is being collected by the police. Tilak was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail while two other accused are being questioned by the police to know the reason for which they killed the youth.

Youth arrested for damaging vehicle

Rajendra Nagar police also arrested a youth for damaging a vehicle in the Tejpur Gadbadi area on Sunday. He was on the run in connection with the same. He has some criminal cases registered against him so he was also paraded in the area along with the murder accused.

