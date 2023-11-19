 WATCH: Stuck In Traffic Jam, MP Dr Amol Kolhe Joins Cops In Easing Congestion At Somatane Phata
Sharing a video of the incident on social media, Dr Kolhe used the opportunity to comment on the ongoing challenges with infrastructure projects.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe found himself stuck in a traffic jam on the old Pune-Mumbai highway while en route to Moshi on Saturday. In an effort to address the situation, he took matters into his own hands, stepping out of his vehicle at Somatne Phata to personally guide drivers and ease the congestion.

Sharing a video of the incident on social media, Dr Kolhe used the opportunity to comment on the ongoing challenges with infrastructure projects.

In the video, he was seen managing traffic alongside cops who were present.

He specifically pointed out delays in completing elevated corridors on the Pune-Nashik and Pune-Nagar highways, expressing frustration over the slow progress despite allocated funds.

Dr Kolhe highlighted his continuous efforts in Parliament and engagement with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the National Highway Authority to expedite these crucial projects for the benefit of commuters.

