 Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Holds Talks with PMC Commissioner To Address Issues In Hadapsar Constituency
Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Holds Talks with PMC Commissioner To Address Issues In Hadapsar Constituency



Updated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Holds Talks with PMC Commissioner To Address Issues In Hadapsar Constituency

Issues related to drainage, roads, potholes, solid waste management, and drainage systems took center stage as Shirur Member of Parliament Dr. Amol Kolhe and MLA Chetan Tupe engaged in discussions with Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikram Kumar. The meeting, held on Thursday, aimed to address the challenges faced by various wards within the Hadapsar Assembly Constituency.

Commissioner Vikram Kumar was instructed during the discussion, emphasizing the need for immediate action to tackle these issues effectively. Kolhe noted that Kumar responded to the meeting positively.

The meeting was attended by the local NCP leaders including Yogesh Bapu Sasane, Prakash Kadam, Gafurbhai Pathan, Nanda Lonkar, Parveen Bhabhi Haji Feroze Sheikh, Sunil Bankar, Rakesh Kamthe, Mahesh Kale, Ganesh Borate, and other notable individuals.

