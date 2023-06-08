New Bharat Gaurav Train To Be Launched From Pune On June 22, To Showcase Popular North India Destinations

Bharat Gaurav Train | FPJ

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of the Bharat Gaurav tourist train that will embark on a fascinating journey across the cities of Pune, Ujjain, Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Vaishnodevi. Slated to start on June 22, this 9-night/10-day package offers tourists an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich culture and spirituality of India.

Rich heritage of Northern India

Starting from Pune on June 22, 2023, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will follow a circular route encompassing Ujjain, Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Vaishnodevi, before returning to Pune on July 1, 2023. This 9-night/10-day package offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for tourists to immerse themselves in the rich culture and spirituality of these remarkable destinations.

"Passengers opting for this exclusive tour will have the convenience of boarding the train at various locations. The designated boarding halts include Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, and Vadodara. Similarly, for deboarding, the train will make stops at Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavala, and Pune" said an official of central railway.

"To cater to different preferences and budgets, IRCTC is offering three distinct categories of accommodations: Economy (Sleeper Class), Comfort (AC 3-Tier), and Deluxe (AC 2-Tier). Passengers can choose the option that suits their requirements and enjoy a comfortable journey throughout the tour" he added.

Prominent attractions showcased

According to senior railway officials, Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train promises an enriching travel experience by providing tourists with the opportunity to visit several prominent attractions. Some of the highlighted destinations on this itinerary include the Omkareshwar Temple, Mahakaleshwar Temple, Taj Mahal, Krishna Janambhumi, Rishikesh with its mesmerizing Ganga Aarti, the Golden Temple, Bagha Border, and the revered Mata Vaishnodevi Temple.

"The train composition for the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train consists of one AC 2-Tier, three AC 3-Tier, seven Sleeper Class coaches, two Generator Vans, and one Pantry Car. The meticulously designed composition ensures the utmost comfort and convenience for all passengers" he said.