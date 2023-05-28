Pune: 1 more Bharat Gaurav Train from city; check details here |

In a bid to promote domestic tourism and showcase the cultural diversity of India, Indian Railways, in collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is all set to run another Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train starting from Pune.

"The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will commence its 10-day journey from Pune on June 22 and will follow a circular route, allowing tourists to explore the rich heritage and spiritual essence of north India. The train will traverse through key cities including Ujjain, Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Vaishnodevi before returning to Pune on 1st July 2023," said a railway official.

"During the journey, tourists will have the opportunity to visit various renowned attractions. These include the revered Omkareshwar Temple and Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, the sacred Krishna Janambhumi in Mathura, the spiritual city of Rishikesh with its enchanting Ganga Aarti, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the famous Bagha Border, and the revered Mata Vaishnodevi Temple," he further added.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aligns with the Government of India's initiatives, "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh," which aim to promote domestic tourism and foster unity among different regions of the country.

For more information and booking details, interested individuals can visit the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. Embark on this remarkable journey and discover the incredible beauty and cultural treasures that India has to offer.

The Mahakaleshwar Sang Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra and the Puri-Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra Bharat Gaurav Train were also launched from the city. While the first one encompasses a spiritual pilgrimage to several significant religious sites and popular destinations, including Ujjain, Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi, the second one has pilgrimage places such as Jagannath Puri Temple, Konark Temple, Lingraj Temple at Puri, Kali Bari at Kolkata and Ganga Sagar, Vishnu Pad Temple and Bodh Gaya at Gaya, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Ghaat at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.