 Pune: 1 more Bharat Gaurav Train from city; check details here
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 1 more Bharat Gaurav Train from city; check details here

Pune: 1 more Bharat Gaurav Train from city; check details here

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aligns with the Government of India's initiatives, "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh," which aim to promote domestic tourism and foster unity among different regions of the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 1 more Bharat Gaurav Train from city; check details here |

In a bid to promote domestic tourism and showcase the cultural diversity of India, Indian Railways, in collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is all set to run another Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train starting from Pune.

"The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will commence its 10-day journey from Pune on June 22 and will follow a circular route, allowing tourists to explore the rich heritage and spiritual essence of north India. The train will traverse through key cities including Ujjain, Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Vaishnodevi before returning to Pune on 1st July 2023," said a railway official.

"During the journey, tourists will have the opportunity to visit various renowned attractions. These include the revered Omkareshwar Temple and Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, the sacred Krishna Janambhumi in Mathura, the spiritual city of Rishikesh with its enchanting Ganga Aarti, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the famous Bagha Border, and the revered Mata Vaishnodevi Temple," he further added.

Read Also
Pune News: Lok Sabha by-election causes friction within MVA
article-image

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aligns with the Government of India's initiatives, "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh," which aim to promote domestic tourism and foster unity among different regions of the country.

For more information and booking details, interested individuals can visit the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. Embark on this remarkable journey and discover the incredible beauty and cultural treasures that India has to offer.

The Mahakaleshwar Sang Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra and the Puri-Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra Bharat Gaurav Train were also launched from the city. While the first one encompasses a spiritual pilgrimage to several significant religious sites and popular destinations, including Ujjain, Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi, the second one has pilgrimage places such as Jagannath Puri Temple, Konark Temple, Lingraj Temple at Puri, Kali Bari at Kolkata and Ganga Sagar, Vishnu Pad Temple and Bodh Gaya at Gaya, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Ghaat at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.

Read Also
'Love Jihad' allegation rocks Pune: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's startling revelation over girl who...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 1 more Bharat Gaurav Train from city; check details here

Pune: 1 more Bharat Gaurav Train from city; check details here

'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal': Press conference held in Pune; Anuma Acharya slams Government

'Nau Saal, Nau Sawaal': Press conference held in Pune; Anuma Acharya slams Government

Pune: 60 bags of garbage collected at Vetal Tekdi Clean-Up Drive

Pune: 60 bags of garbage collected at Vetal Tekdi Clean-Up Drive

Pune: Marathon on June 4 to promote drug-free society

Pune: Marathon on June 4 to promote drug-free society

Pune: Memorial for former SPPU VC Dr Takwale to come up

Pune: Memorial for former SPPU VC Dr Takwale to come up