 Black Magic Rituals Outside Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate’s Home Create Panic In Paithan
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBlack Magic Rituals Outside Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate’s Home Create Panic In Paithan

Black Magic Rituals Outside Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate’s Home Create Panic In Paithan

Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed that these acts were deliberately carried out to threaten its candidates. Party district vice president Dattatray Gorde said that Paithan is the city of Sant Eknath and such an incident of black magic has occurred here for the first time. He demanded strict police action in the matter

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Black Magic Rituals Outside Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate’s Home Create Panic In Paithan | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sensation was created in Paithan city after some unidentified persons allegedly performed black magic in front of the house of a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and at another location on Wednesday night. Elections for two prabhags of the Paithan Municipal Council were held on Friday, and canvassing was at its peak in the city on Wednesday.

Against this backdrop, unidentified persons reportedly performed black magic in front of the house of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Prabhag No. 3, Mangal Kalyan Magare. On Thursday morning, the Magare couple found a doll, lemon, coconut, turmeric, threads and their photograph placed in front of their house. A similar black magic puja was also allegedly performed near the water tank in Pithubara Gully, where photographs of 25 Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates were kept during the ritual, residents said.

Read Also
Pune: ‘Not-So-Friendly’ Contest In Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP & NCP Leaders Openly Defy Devendra...
article-image

These incidents have created panic among candidates and residents alike. The black magic puja remained the talk of the town throughout Thursday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed that these acts were deliberately carried out to threaten its candidates. Party district vice president Dattatray Gorde said that Paithan is the city of Sant Eknath and such an incident of black magic has occurred here for the first time. He demanded strict police action in the matter.

FPJ Shorts
Tanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond
Tanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond
Bhagavad Gita Gift To Putin Becomes PM Modi’s Most-Liked Post On X In India
Bhagavad Gita Gift To Putin Becomes PM Modi’s Most-Liked Post On X In India
Lionel Messi Gifts Signed Argentina Jersey To Kuldeep Yadav, India Athletes During Adidas Shoot | Photos
Lionel Messi Gifts Signed Argentina Jersey To Kuldeep Yadav, India Athletes During Adidas Shoot | Photos
Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Lock Lips In King's Romantic Song? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Lock Lips In King's Romantic Song? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Read Also
VIDEO: Aaditya Thackeray Discusses Pune’s Problems & Their Root Causes
article-image

Former taluka executive president of the Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, Ganesh Shinde, said that such acts are rooted in superstition and only those who believe in them are afraid. People with a scientific approach do not give importance to black magic, he said, adding that the concerned persons should lodge a complaint with the police under the anti-superstition law.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Leaves For CSMC Employees During Election Period

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Leaves For CSMC Employees During Election Period

Alliance Dilemma: NCP-SP Weighs Options As Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Elections Near

Alliance Dilemma: NCP-SP Weighs Options As Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Elections Near

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP, Shiv Sena Trade Barbs Over Seat-Sharing Ahead Of Civic Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP, Shiv Sena Trade Barbs Over Seat-Sharing Ahead Of Civic Polls

Black Magic Rituals Outside Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate’s Home Create Panic In Paithan

Black Magic Rituals Outside Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate’s Home Create Panic In Paithan

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam Boundary Wall Turns Hazardous, Residents Fear Collapse

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam Boundary Wall Turns Hazardous, Residents Fear Collapse