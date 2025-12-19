Black Magic Rituals Outside Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate’s Home Create Panic In Paithan | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sensation was created in Paithan city after some unidentified persons allegedly performed black magic in front of the house of a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and at another location on Wednesday night. Elections for two prabhags of the Paithan Municipal Council were held on Friday, and canvassing was at its peak in the city on Wednesday.

Against this backdrop, unidentified persons reportedly performed black magic in front of the house of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Prabhag No. 3, Mangal Kalyan Magare. On Thursday morning, the Magare couple found a doll, lemon, coconut, turmeric, threads and their photograph placed in front of their house. A similar black magic puja was also allegedly performed near the water tank in Pithubara Gully, where photographs of 25 Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates were kept during the ritual, residents said.

These incidents have created panic among candidates and residents alike. The black magic puja remained the talk of the town throughout Thursday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has claimed that these acts were deliberately carried out to threaten its candidates. Party district vice president Dattatray Gorde said that Paithan is the city of Sant Eknath and such an incident of black magic has occurred here for the first time. He demanded strict police action in the matter.

Former taluka executive president of the Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, Ganesh Shinde, said that such acts are rooted in superstition and only those who believe in them are afraid. People with a scientific approach do not give importance to black magic, he said, adding that the concerned persons should lodge a complaint with the police under the anti-superstition law.