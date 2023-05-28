 Pune News: Lok Sabha by-election causes friction within MVA
Many leaders from both parties have even displayed banners announcing their desires to contest the by-poll.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Sanjay Raut | FPJ

Mumbai: Discord within the MVA came to the fore on Saturday over the by-election for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, which has become vacant due to the death of BJP's Girish Bapat, after the NCP and the Congress both started claiming the seat and even Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut joined the volley of statements between opposition allies.

Multiple contenders for seat

There are multiple contenders from all the political parties for the seat. The Congress is planning to field Ravindra Dhangekar, who had recently won the Kasba assembly by-election, while the NCP is planning to get the seat from the Congress. Many leaders from both parties have even displayed banners announcing their desires to contest the by-poll.

Meanwhile, Raut too jumped in the crossfire stating that the strength of any party in any constituency will be decided in a common meeting of the MVA.

