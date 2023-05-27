Pune: Lok Sabha bypoll election likely to be announced soon, says Ajit Pawar

File Photo

Amidst uncertainty surrounding the vacant Pune Lok Sabha seat following the demise of BJP MP Girish Bapat, opposition leader Ajit Pawar while addressing media on Saturday said that a bypoll election would soon take place.

Pawar said, "Given that we have approximately one year left until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I initially believed that no elections would be held. However, according to my sources, a bypoll election for the Pune Lok Sabha seat will be conducted."

Pawar: We know our strength, capabilities

Pawar emphasized that the power dynamics in Pune hinge on the number of elected representatives secured in previous elections, citing their successful demonstration of strength in the Municipal Corporation.

"We are well aware of our capabilities and as the party within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance that holds the most sway, should be granted the seat. Furthermore, our allied party has every right to express their opinion on this matter," Pawar stated.

Will the seat go to the Congress?

The Congress party has maintained control over the Pune Lok Sabha seat for several years, leading to speculations that it will be allocated to them within the MVA coalition. This claim has sparked discussions within the alliance, involving both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Notably, the Congress recently secured victory against the BJP in the assembly by-elections, marking their first triumph after a span of 40 years. Consequently, the allocation of the Pune Lok Sabha seat by the MVA holds considerable significance and remains a topic of great interest.