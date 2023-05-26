Pune: Residents in Aundh battle persistent water shortage, seek urgent solutions in open forum held by Siddharth Shirole |

Days after a fiery review meeting held in Aundh-Bopodi, where residents passionately voiced their concerns, Shivaji Nagar MLA Siddharth Shirole conducted a second meeting to address the recurring issues raised by the residents on Friday. With ward officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in attendance, the meeting focused on the pressing concern of water shortage that has been plaguing the area.

During the meeting, residents expressed their frustration over the persistent water shortage in the Aundh-Bopodi area, which has left them without water for the past four days. MLA Siddharth Shirole acknowledged the urgency of the matter and pledged to discuss it with the PMC commissioner to find a swift resolution.

Following concerns were raised

Apart from the water shortage, the meeting also addressed other concerns such as garbage management, theft of designer poles, drainage system issues, poorly maintained footpaths, and non-functioning streetlights. These issues have been recurring and have significantly impacted the daily lives of the residents.

During the meeting, one resident raised a significant concern regarding the theft of designer poles along the riverside. He expressed his dismay over the PMC's lack of filing complaints with the police despite the recurring thefts, emphasizing the importance of initiating an investigation into the matter.

While on a positive note, another resident expressed gratitude for the fulfilment of their request for a new bus stop in Sanewadi, which was addressed in the previous meeting.

Issue of the drainage

The issue of the drainage system in the Aundh-Bopodi area was raised by another resident, urging the PMC to conduct an audit to avert potential problems during the upcoming rainy season. Emphasizing the need for cleaning the nullahs and improving the drainage system, they highlighted the significance of proactive measures.

The poorly maintained footpaths and illegal constructions plaguing the area were highlighted by resident Preeti Shirode, underscoring the challenges faced by pedestrians in utilizing the footpaths for walking.

Expressing frustration, Sachin Wadekar voiced concerns about the stolen poles and the PMC's lack of resolve despite his year-long follow-up on the issue.

Pending matters actively addressed: Shirole

In response to the concerns raised, MLA Siddharth Shirole suggested that PMC officers inspect areas with non-functioning streetlights, prioritizing the safety of senior citizens during their morning walks. He recommended the installation of new streetlights in these areas.

Acknowledging the progress made in resolving previous issues, MLA Siddharth Shirole assured the attendees that pending matters were being actively addressed.

In last meeting, various issues faced by the residents, including water accumulation during the rainy season, deteriorating public toilets, low water pressure, increasing population of stray dogs, and uncleaned chamber and drainage water entering houses were raised.