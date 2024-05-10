 Narendra Dabholkar Murder: Pune Court Acquits 3 Accused, Sentences 2 To Life Imprisonment In 11-Year-Old Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNarendra Dabholkar Murder: Pune Court Acquits 3 Accused, Sentences 2 To Life Imprisonment In 11-Year-Old Case

Narendra Dabholkar Murder: Pune Court Acquits 3 Accused, Sentences 2 To Life Imprisonment In 11-Year-Old Case

Virendra Tawade, Sanjiv Punalekar and Vikram Bhave were acquitted in the case due to lack of evidence.

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Narendra Dabholkar |

Pune: A Sessions Court here on Friday pronounced two persons guilty and acquitted three others accused in the sensational daylight killing of medico and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Read Also
Pune: Collection Of Eminent Reformer Narendra Dabholkar's Books Launched To Spread Rational Thinking...
article-image

Life imprisonment and fine imposed

Delivering the verdict in the 11-year-old case that grabbed national headlines, the court slapped a life sentence on the two sharp-shooters, Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure plus a fine of Rs 5-lakhs each.

Three others acquitted

Three others accused in the same case, Sanjeev Punhalekar, Dr Virendra Tawade and Vikram Bhave, have been acquitted for lack of evidence, said a lawyer from the legal teams.

Read Also
Pune: MANS Launches Jansanvad Yatra in Commemoration of Dr Narendra Dabholkar
article-image

Verdict to be challenged in Bombay High Court

A prosecution lawyer representing the Dabholkar family said that they would challenge the verdict in the Bombay High Court and also the Supreme Court. The case with political ramifications was investigated by multiple agencies including Pune Police, Crime Branch and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Private Bus Carrying Police Personnel Rams Into Abandoned House In Karad; 21 Injured...

Maharashtra: Private Bus Carrying Police Personnel Rams Into Abandoned House In Karad; 21 Injured...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Tragic Crash Near Borghat; Visuals Surface

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Tragic Crash Near Borghat; Visuals Surface

Environmentalists Fume After Plants Along Pune-Bengaluru Highway Road Divider Axed

Environmentalists Fume After Plants Along Pune-Bengaluru Highway Road Divider Axed

Narendra Dabholkar Murder: Pune Court Acquits 3 Accused, Sentences 2 To Life Imprisonment In...

Narendra Dabholkar Murder: Pune Court Acquits 3 Accused, Sentences 2 To Life Imprisonment In...

Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: NCP Factions Locked In Prestige Battle As Amol Kolhe Takes On...

Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: NCP Factions Locked In Prestige Battle As Amol Kolhe Takes On...