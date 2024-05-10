Environmentalists Fume After Plants Along Pune-Bengaluru Highway Road Divider Axed | FPJ

Blooming colourful flower plants lining the Pune-Bengaluru Highway road divider near Limb in Satara have been axed, sparking outrage among environmentalists. These advocates of nature are demanding swift action against those responsible for this deliberate destruction.

"The sight of these vibrant flowers brought a moment of happiness to thousands of commuters using the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Even amidst the scorching sun, the journey of these commuters became more pleasant by the presence of these blossoms. However, their sudden disappearance has left us seething with anger," lamented nature lover Vijay Jadhav from Satara.

"The once-beautiful stretch of blossoming flower plants now lies disfigured and destroyed, a stark reminder of the fragility of our natural surroundings," Jadhav added.

Meanwhile, the persons responsible and the exact reason for the axing of these plants remain unclear. Environmental activists are calling for a thorough investigation into the matter and are urging authorities to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future. They emphasise the need for stricter enforcement of laws protecting our green spaces and greater accountability among those entrusted with their care.