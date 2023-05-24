Pune: Breakthrough in Aundh Road's traffic woes resolution as authorities address concerns

Responding to the concerns raised by Aundh Road residents regarding the increasing traffic problems and rise in accidents in the area, the Khadki Traffic Division conducted a meeting, assuring them of measures to address these challenges on Wednesday.

Troubled by persistent traffic woes, compounded by a surge in accidents caused by a combination of factors such as inadequate infrastructure, speeding vehicles, traffic diversions, and encroachments, the residents of Aundh Road have been vociferously demanding action from the traffic department of Pune Police for the past few months.

Meeting held between Khadki Traffic Division and residents

Acknowledging the residents' plea, the Khadki Traffic Division officials engaged in a meeting with them, where their primary concerns were discussed. The residents specifically emphasized the urgent need for the installation of speed breakers and the provision of P1 and P2 parking facilities to enhance citizen safety and mitigate the existing traffic issues.

Residents speak to FPJ

In an interview with FPJ, Aundh Road residents expressed their distress over the escalating traffic problems and the difficulties faced by pedestrians due to reckless driving. Balu, one of the residents, stressed the importance of installing speed breakers to regulate vehicle speed and ensure better control along the stretch from Ambedkar Chowk to Aundh Road.

Another resident, Mathew, highlighted the risks associated with vehicles driving on footpaths during traffic congestion, impeding pedestrian movement. He also highlighted the absence of speed breakers, which contributes to speeding and poses a threat to pedestrians. The fear of accidents has discouraged people from walking on the road, even endangering the safety of animals.

He added, "Despite our efforts to report the encroachments to the PMC for the past year, no action has been taken."

Lino, a resident, mentioned that two letters have been submitted to the traffic department, emphasizing the residents' demands for speed breakers and P1 and P2 parking facilities. These concerns were also discussed with Corporator Prakash Dhore and relevant traffic department officials.

Letter submitted to Traffic DCP

Corporator Prakash Dhore confirmed that a letter requesting speed breakers and parking facilities has been forwarded to Traffic DCP Vijay Magar. Dhore stated, "We have taken this matter seriously and are working towards resolving the traffic issues."

Khadki Traffic Police Inspector Prakash Masalkar explained that due to ongoing metro work on Ganeshkhind Road, half of the traffic has been diverted to Aundh Road. Masalkar highlighted the need for permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to install speed breakers. He mentioned, "If we obtain permission from the PMC, we can install speed breakers without any issues." Regarding parking facilities, Masalkar added, "The department is ready to comply with the rules if the PMC authorizes it."