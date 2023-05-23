Mahavitaran to power up Pune's EV charging infrastructure |

Maharashtra state electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Mahavitaran is ramping up its efforts to meet the increasing demand for Electric Vehicles.

Currently, there are 15 operational charging stations under Pune Circle, with plans to establish more stations in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and along the adjacent national highway. The Director (Projects) of Mahavitaran, Prasad Reshme, emphasized the organization's commitment to providing state-of-the-art charging stations and ensuring quick power connections through a streamlined process.

The inauguration of a newly constructed electric charging station in the Ganeshkhind sub-division office area on Senapati Bapat road was recently conducted by Reshme. The event was attended by key officials, including the Pune Regional Director Ankush Nale, and the Chief Engineer of Pune Circle, Rajendra Pawar.

Mahavitaran is nodal agency for EV

Reshme highlighted that Mahavitaran has been appointed by the state government as the nodal agency for EV charging facilities and has taken up the responsibility to cater to the growing demand for EVs. To facilitate a seamless charging experience, Mahavitaran has developed a dedicated web portal and a Power App, providing customers with information on charging station locations, charging time, payment options, and more.

Currently, Mahavitaran has commissioned EV charging stations at 15 sub-centres in Pune Circle, including locations such as Aundh, Baner, Pune-Nashik Highway, Kharadi, and Vadgaon.

Read Also IT Dindi expands pilgrimage: Pune to Saswad route now extended to Pandharpur