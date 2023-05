Pune: Targeted water cuts in some areas by PMC; check your designated day for no water supply | Representative Image

In a recent development, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has revised its decision regarding the scheduled water supply shutdown in the city. Originally, the PMC had announced a complete halt to the water supply throughout Pune every Thursday, starting from May 18. However, due to challenges faced by the administration in ensuring a smooth water distribution system, a new strategy has been devised.



Instead of a blanket shutdown affecting the entire city, the PMC will now implement a targeted approach by shutting off the water supply in specific areas on designated days. This revised plan is set to take effect from May 25, aiming to minimize disruptions while addressing the technical difficulties encountered.



Anirudh Pavaskar, the Head of the Water Supply Department, shed light on the decision, emphasizing the geographical structure, pumping mechanisms, and distribution system as key factors influencing the adjustment. He revealed that the affected areas falling under the Vadgaon Budruk Water Purification Center, which is a part of South Pune, have been subjected to separate planning.



The areas that will experience temporary water supply closures include Vadgaon Budruk, Dhankawadi, Ambegaonpathar, Agam Mandir, Balaji Nagar, Katraj, Sukhsagarnagar, Kondhwa Budruk, Yevlewadi, and Upper Indiranagar. Each of these areas will have a specific day assigned for water shutdowns, ensuring a more localized and manageable approach to maintenance and repair work.



This new strategy aims to streamline operations and improve the overall water supply management system in Pune. Residents are advised to stay informed about the designated day for water shutdown in their respective areas to make necessary arrangements in advance.



PMC officials remain committed to ensuring minimal inconvenience during these temporary disruptions and are working diligently to resolve the technical challenges faced by the water distribution system.

Area-wise water cut days



Monday - Sudatta Sankul area, Tukainagar area, Jadhav Nagar, Damodar Nagar area, Rasane Nagar area, Goel Ganga, Anand Vihar, Hingane area, Anand Nagar area, Ram Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Sinhagad road area, Kandge Park, Mohite Township Area, Khoradwasti Area, Entire Vadgaon area, Chavan Bagh, DSK Vishwa Road, Venkatesh Serenity Complex, Hyblis Society Complex, Nanded Phata, Raja Yog Society Complex, Anand Mangal Office Complex, Abhiruchi Complex, Samthargarh, Dangatnagar, Narayanbagh Complex, Dhayri Complex, Suncity Road Complex, Vitthalwadi Complex, Omkar Garden Complex, Amrita Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, National Park, Manikbagh area etc. Highway Bypass Area, Charwad Vasti, Sinhagad College Area, Ambegaon Bu. Shivashrithi Precincts Vikasnagar, Ghule Nagar, Dhabadi, Survey No. 45, 47, 48 Nivrthi Nagar, Vishnupuram, Tukai Nagar and surrounding areas.



Tuesday - Agam Temple, Santosh Nagar, Anjali Nagar, Datta Nagar, Jambhulwadi Road, Datta Nagar Ambegaon Road, Wonder City Complex, Sai Nagar, Achal Farm



Wednesday - Balaji Nagar, Srihari Society, Gurudatta Society, Niwara Society, Saikrupa Society, Survey No. 23, Gulmohar Society, Pawar Hospital Complex, Entire Ambegaon Plateau Complex, Raje Chowk, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Survey No. 17 to Datta Nagar Bhuyari Marg, Chandrabhaga Nagar, Srimurthy Chowk, Bharti Vihar Society, Bharti University Back Entire premises



Thursday - Sahakar Nagar Part-1, Date Bus Stop Complex, Dhankawadi Survey No. 7,8,2,3, Dhankawadi Village, Balkrishna Society, Saudagar Society, Rajamudra Society, Daulat Nagar, Kala Nagar, Gulab Nagar Chaitanya Nagar, Survey No. 34, 35, 36, 37, Sahyadri Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Pratibha Nagar



Friday - Gujarwadi Nimbalkar Vasti, Bharat Nagar, Datta Nagar, Varkhade Nagar, Jadhav Nagar, Uktarsh Society, Shelarmala Sundarban Society, Mahadev Nagar, Mauli Nagar, Shivashambho Nagar, Anand Nagar, Vidya Nagar, Mahaveer Nagar, Rajas Society, Waghjai Nagar, Sukhsagar Nagar Part-1, Ambamata Temple Back Area, Niranjan Society, Near Nilaya Society, Magic Tower, Ganga Ocean and Hiraman Bunkar School, Swami Samarth Nagar



Saturday - Sai Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar Kakde Vasti, Laxmi Nagar, Ashraf Nagar, Green Park, Sukhsagar Nagar Part -2, Waghjai Nagar, Gokul Nagar, Pawan Park Society, Yashshree Society, Srikrishna Colony, Teachers Society, Kondhwa Budruk (Village), Eshwarvat Temple Complex, Unnatidham Society, Hagwane Nagar, Parshwa Nagar, Somnath Nagar, Ajmera Park, Pawan Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Sargam Nagar, Bilal Masjid Complex, Shivaraya Nagar, Shanti Nagar Society, Mahananda



Sunday - Tilekar Nagar, Kamthepatil Nagar, Kolte-Patil Society, Akriti Society, Minu Mehta Nagar, Badhe Nagar, Khadimsheen Chowk, Pisoli Road, E-Scon Temple Campus, Pratibha Society, Unnati Society, Kapil Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kondhwa Budruk (partial part), Parge Nagar, H&M . Society, Shobha Garnet Society, Shobha Ivory Society, Talab Company Premises, Survey No. 15, Sagar Kamthe Nagar, Punyadham Ashram Nagar, Tiny Industrial Premises, Wagh Vasti, Shraddha Nagar, Vishnu Tosar Nagar, Somji Bus Stop Premises, Entire Yevlewadi Village, Rajmata Colony Premises