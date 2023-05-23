1 killed, 5 injured as speeding container collides with 6 vehicles on Mumbai-Pune expressway | File

Pune: A tragic incident occurred on Monday night (May 22nd) on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when a speeding container, experiencing brake failure, collided with six vehicles. The collision resulted in the immediate death of one person and left five others injured.

Tragically, Subhash Pandharinath Chougule, a 45-year-old resident of Vashi, Navi Mumbai, lost his life in the accident. He sustained a severe arm injury and suffered significant blood loss before reaching the hospital.

Identification of the injured ones

The injured individuals include Chandrakala Subhash Chougule (43) from Vashi, Amit Kumar Srihariram Thather (30) from Bhandup, Kausar Ali Shah (40) from Bhandup, Aftab Samiullah Alam (19) from Bhandup, and Afsar Ali Mohammad Ali (36) from Wadala.

The accident took place near the 36/800 km mark on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The container, en route from Pune to Mumbai, experienced a brake failure at kilometer 36/800, leading to the collision with the six cars.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing serious injuries to the occupants of the vehicles involved. Upon receiving information about the accident, several agencies swiftly responded to provide assistance to the victims.

Among those present at the scene were IRB Patrolling, Devdoot System, Borghat Traffic Police System, Delta Force, Maharashtra Security Force, RTO, Lokmanya Ambulance System, and a social organization team. All the injured individuals were initially taken to Khopoli Municipal Hospital, where they received immediate medical attention before being transferred to MGM Hospital in Panvel.

Local authorities took action to restore smooth traffic flow

Following the accident, all security agencies promptly initiated measures to clear the affected vehicles and restore smooth traffic flow. Tehsildar Ayub Tamboli from Khalapur Taluka and Sub Divisional Police Officer Sanjay Shukla took immediate action, overseeing the relief efforts late into the night. Tehsildar Ayub Tamboli expressed his gratitude for the diligent efforts exhibited by the team in assisting the accident victims.