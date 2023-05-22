Pune news: 2 killed, 2 injured after speeding bus rams into vehicles on busy road in Kondhwa; chilling CCTV footage surfaces |

Pune: The city was rocked by a devastating accident on Sunday night when a high-speed bus experienced brake failure, resulting in a collision with multiple vehicles in the Ishrat Bagh area on NIBM road in Kondhwa.

At approximately 8:30 pm, the brakes of the bus failed, causing it to careen out of control and collide with five to six vehicles in its path. The impact of the accident was severe, leading to the loss of two lives and leaving two others with serious injuries.

#PUNE: Bus rams into at least five vehicles after driver lost control due to brake failure. The #accident happened in Ishrat Bagh area on NIBM road in #Kondhwa. pic.twitter.com/i6f99u7Vpm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 22, 2023

2 killed in accident, injured taken to hospital

Tragically, two individuals lost their lives at the scene of the accident, while the injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. The identities of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident remain unknown as of late Sunday night.

Local police rushed to the spot on receiving the information immediately

Authorities were alerted to the incident and the Kondhwa police quickly responded, rushing to the accident site to investigate the matter further. The police are actively working to determine the cause of the brake failure and gather more information about the victims involved.

This shocking incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring the proper maintenance and regular inspection of vehicles, especially those used for public transportation. The local authorities and concerned departments must thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.