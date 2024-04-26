Maharashtra Crime: Man's Head Smashed With Stone While Sleeping In Courtyard | Representational Image

In a shocking case in Maharashtra's Satara district, an unknown assailant bludgeoned a man's head with a stone while he was sleeping in his courtyard, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Rohit Shantaram Sawant (30, resident of Ambedkarnagar, Khatau). Sawant, who lived with his mother, was sleeping alone in his courtyard on Tuesday night. In the middle of the night, an unknown assailant killed him by crushing his head with a stone. The next morning, his mother found him dead and screamed, prompting people living nearby to rush to Sawant's house.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Pusegaon Police arrived at the scene. After that, the body was sent to the primary health centre in Pusegaon for post-mortem. Following this, the dead body was cremated in Khatav in a mournful atmosphere. Pusegaon Police are conducting further investigation.